Odisha Assembly committee meetings suspended

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Uncertainty prevails over the next session of the State Assembly in view of the Covid scenario in Odisha. The Assembly had last met on March 30 to pass the Appropriation Bill for 2020-21 and was adjourned for an indefinite period because of coronavirus pandemic. Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro told mediapersons here on Monday that the Assembly should again meet within six months of its last meeting. But it has become uncertain because of the growing coronavirus cases in the State, Patro said and added that he has discussed the issue with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Governor Ganeshi Lal.

“A decision will be taken on the next session of the Assembly basing on their opinion,” he said. The Speaker has also cancelled all meetings of different committees and standing committees of the assembly which were scheduled in July. Sources said a decision will be taken on the next meetings of the committees depending on the Covid-19 situation in the State. Meetings of the committees and standing committees were being held during the last week after a gap of nearly three months. “Permission was granted for the meetings last month, but a decision has been taken to suspend the meetings in the wake coronavirus,” Patro said.