Orissa HC staff seek office shutdown for two weeks after colleague tests COVID-19 positive

Meanwhile, a disinfection drive was undertaken on the High Court premises by fire service personnel on Sunday.

CUTTACK: THE Orissa High Court Employees’ Association has urged the Chief Justice for immediate shutdown of HC office for two weeks after an employee at the civil record room section tested positive for coronavirus. The Registrar (Inspection)-cum-Covid Compliance Officer issued an order on Sunday directing 11 employees attached to the section to remain in strict home quarantine till July 12. The employees include a superintendent, three assistant section officers, three peons and four contractual workers.

According to the association’s memorandum submitted to the Chief Justice, the copyist attached to the civil record room section had tested positive for Covid-19 along with his parents and they are undergoing treatment at SUM Hospital in Bhubaneswar.

“This has created an alarming and panic situation amongst the staff,” said association president Jayant Kumar Sen and demanded immediate Covid-19 test of all the staff and their family members, complete sanitisation of the office premises. The association further urged for strict prohibition on entry of outsiders into the High Court premises.

Meanwhile, a disinfection drive was undertaken on the High Court premises by fire service personnel on Sunday. On Saturday, the Registrar (Judicial) had notified that HC and offices shall remain closed till July 8 in view of the shutdown declared in the city by Cuttack Municipal Corporation. The cases listed in the cause list for Monday will be taken up on Thursday.

