Sacrifice, self-restraint, discipline: CM Patnaik spells out three mantras to win Covid war

As unlock has started, there are not much restrictions, the Chief Minister said and added that India has taken taken over Russia and become the third most infected country in the world.

Published: 07th July 2020 07:42 AM

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AMID rapid rise in coronavirus infection in the State, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday listed out three ‘mantras’ of sacrifice, self-restraint and discipline to win the fight against Covid-19 pandemic. In a video message to people of the State, the Chief Minister also lauded the sacrifice and discipline shown by residents of Puri during Rath Yatra.

“With the blessings of Lord Jagannath, we successfully organised Rath Yatra. Puri has shown the way how to win the war against the deadly virus,” he said. Naveen urged the youths to religiously follow the Covid-19 guidelines. “If you get infected, your parents and children will get the virus. So, don’t show any laxity,” he said and added that till a vaccine is launched, social distancing, regular hand washing and wearing of mask are the only ways to keep the virus at a distance.

As unlock has started, there are not much restrictions, the Chief Minister said and added that India has taken taken over Russia and become the third most infected country in the world. The number of Covid-19 positive persons is increasing by one lakh in every four days in the country, he said. “Infection is also increasing in Odisha, one has to be extra careful,” Naveen said. Stating that he had earlier asked people to be careful during the rainy season, Naveen urged people not to venture outside their home if it is not required. “Wear mask everywhere, in office and when outside on some work,” he said and requested people to abide by social distance guidelines and wash hands properly.

Besides, everybody should also take care of the elderly and children. The Chief Minister’s address came amid rising positive cases with Odisha on the threshold of crossing 10000-mark. On the first six days of July, the state has seen 13 deaths and 2461 new cases.

