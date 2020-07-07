STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Social distancing violation rampant in Paradip

Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra said both police and tehsil officials are keeping a watch on markets and collecting fines from commercial establishments.

Paradip Port

Paradip Port (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Social distancing norms are being flouted with impunity at commercial establishments in the port town and rural areas of the district. Despite frequent reminders, congregation of people can be seen in front of shops in the town. Paradip Lock IIC Pravash Sahoo said police have been acting against violators. The owner of a hotel at Gate Bazar was booked for violation of guidelines recently.

Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra said both police and tehsil officials are keeping a watch on markets and collecting fines from commercial establishments. Of the `25.93 lakh collected as fine for violation of Covid-19 norms across the district, police have recovered `15.61 lakh and the rest was collected by tehsildars. The administration had imposed shutdown across the district from 2 pm to 7 am every day. Besides, complete shutdown has been declared Saturdays and Sundays for the month of July.

