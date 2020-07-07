SPOs to assist police in virus fight in Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: With Covid-19 cases increasing in the Millennium city, the Commissionerate police has decided to rope in members of puja and bazaar committees to s t r i c t ly enforce safety guidelines in the localities while sensitising people on coronavirus threat. The initiative has been named ‘People drive fight against Covid-19’. Commissionerate Police has asked the committees to provide 10 to 15 volunteers who will be appointed as special police officers (SPOs) to assist local police in controlling the spread in the city.

A meeting in this regard was held on Sunday between CMC Commissioner, representatives of puja/bazaar committees, community leaders and senior police officials. DCP Akhilesvar Singh said the meeting focused on creating an operational strategy to break the chain of Covid-19 infection in the city.

“All the community leaders and puja/bazaar committees have agreed to contribute to a people’s drive fight against this invisible enemy” he said. The committees will work with the administration to sensitise people and enforce guidelines strictly in their respective localities to sensitise people and enforce all Covid safety guidelines.

“Representatives of the committees suggested us to appoint SPOs who have been assisting local police in maintaining law and order during Dussehra to which we agreed”, Singh said. The local police stations have been asked to collect list of volunteers from their respective local puja and bazaar committees and they are likely to get identity cards by Tuesday. Squads of SPOs, each having 10 to 15 members, will work in their respective localities under the guidance of local IICs. The SPOs will keep a tab on people violating Covid-19 guidelines, quarantine norms, social distancing and not wearing face masks, informed the DCP.