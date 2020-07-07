Tech Mahindra campus sealed after 7 COVID-19 cases in a week as Odisha tally crosses 10,000

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday sealed the Tech Mahindra campus in the city after the detection of multiple COVID-19 cases. The campus has been sealed for 72 hours till Thursday for sanitisation.

BMC North zonal deputy commissioner Pramod Kumar Prusty said the campus was sealed after seven cases were detected in the last one week.

"The first case from the campus was reported on June 29 and the individual had a travel history outside Odisha," he said.

The ZDC said that 65 employees of the IT firm have been home quarantined and will undergo COVID-19 tests if they develop any symptoms.

He said contact tracing is also in progress to isolate others who have come in contact with these seven persons.

Of the 37 cases reported in Khurda in the last 24 hours, around 26 are from Bhubaneswar, sources said.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 tally in Odisha crossed the 10,000 mark on Tuesday after the state reported its biggest single day spike of 572 cases along with six deaths.

The cases were reported from 21 districts with Ganjam remaining at the top with 273 cases. Gajapati and Sundargarh districts also reported 56 and 51 cases respectively.

Health and Family Welfare department officials said three men in the age group of 48 to 70 years from Ganjam and a 48-year-old man from Cuttack, infected with the virus, died while undergoing treatment at different hospitals.

They, however, said that the other two persons, an 80-year-old man from Cuttack and 45-year-old man from Mayurbhanj, who were infected with virus, died due to cancer.

The state so far has reported 10,097 COVID-19 cases and 42 deaths. Health officials, however, claim that at least 12 COVID-19 patients have died due to other diseases.