Three bodies left unattended over coronavirus fear in Odisha's Berhampur district

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Amid the deteriorating Covid-19 situation in Ganjam, at least three dead bodies were left unattended at separate places, including two at a hospital in Berhampur, for several hours reportedly due to the virus fear on Monday. Sources said body of a suspected coronavirus victim was found lying at the dedicated Covid health centre on city hospital premises at around 11.30 am.

Though the body was supposed to be shifted to a Covid hospital, it was left unattended in an auto-rickshaw for more than 12 hours inside the hospital complex. Till reports last came in, the body was still there with family members guarding it. Similarly, the body of a 66-year-old man was lying unattended in a flat of Spectrum Heights apartment at Gandhinagar since 6 pm. While some of the apartment residents closed their door, others came out to the road in panic. Sources said the residents informed the officials concerned but no one has turned up so far. The victim was staying with his wife and his children are working in other states.

Sources said the wife became unconscious and is sick following the man’s death. The third case is of a woman who died at MKCG Medical College and Hospital at around 2 pm. Her body has been lying on the hospital bed till reports last came in. Sources said the woman was initially declared Covid-19 negative but later, she was stated to be infected with coronavirus. Due to the fear attached with Covid-19, no one is going near the body.