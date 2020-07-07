STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Utkal Galleria’s beautification work to be razed

The party demanded that the civic body in its road expansion plan must include the land in front of the mall.

JCB

Image of a JCB used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: THE beautification work taken up in front of Utkal Kanika Galleria mall at Kalpana Square will soon be demolished, said Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary on Monday. The BMC Commissioner informed that demolition will begin immediately after the coronavirus outbreak in the city is contained. “Our current priority to dealing with the pandemic. We will work out a plan to demolish the constr uction after normalcy is restored”, Chaudhary added.

Earlier in the day, the BJP State unit had raised the issue accusing the civic body of showing favour to the mall and supporting encroachment of the public space. BJP Bhubaneswar district president Babu Singh alleged that the BMC Commissioner is trying to protect the mall’s interest by earmarking valuable public land for illegal construction. He alleged that the beautification work was allowed in contravention with the decision taken in a meeting held under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary in 2012 for construction of an integrated flyover from Kalpana Square to Mausima Temple. The party demanded that the civic body in its road expansion plan must include the land in front of the mall.

