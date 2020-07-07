Why is police silent against BJD MLA Das for violating COVID rules: BJP

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: THE district unit of BJP on Monday slammed the police for failing to act against Jajpur MLA and BJD organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das for violation of Covid-19 guidelines.

Addressing media persons, BJP district president Kandra Soren said Das had violated the guidelines while celebrating his birthday at the circuit house and the guest house of a local businessman here on June 27. Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Sudam Marandi, Rajya Sabha MP Mamata Mohanta, former Deputy Speaker of Odisha Legislative Assembly Sananda Marandi, ex-chairman of SC/ST Development Council Debashis Marandi and other party workers were present at the function.

Prior to the function, he had met the family of Naib Subedar Nandu Ram Soren, who was martyred during a clash between Chinese Army and the Indian Army in Ladakh last month, at Badachampauda village in Rairangpur sub-division.

Soren said even as Chief Minister and BJD Supremo Naveen Patnaik has been urging people to follow the norms, Das despite being a senior member of the ruling party violated the guidelines on numerous occasions. He said the legislator had visited Harihar temple at Raghunathpur locality here despite ban on entry of devotees to places of worship and also attended a meeting of members of Biju Mahila Morcha where a large crowd had gathered around him.

Soren said even as the police are yet to act against Das, a case was registered against 25 BJP workers for attending a virtual rally while adhering to social distancing norms at Rashgobindpur on June 29. “When the local police acted swiftly against the BJP workers why is it wary of filing a case against the MLA,” he questioned and warned of an agitation if the police fails to act soon.

Das could not be contacted for his comments on the matter.