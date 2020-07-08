STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Three months time to file bill disputes

It has come to the notice of the Commission that bill disputes older than two years can not be entertained by GRFs due to the lock down.

Published: 08th July 2020 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2020 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

electricity, bulb

Representational Image

By Express News Service

With complaints pilling up over spike in electricity bills during Covid-19 lockdown as power distribution companies have failed to address the issue, the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) has extended the date for resolution of billing disputes till January 2021. Regulation 157 of the OERC Distribution (Conditions of Supply) Code, 2019 provides a maximum period of two years for revision of disputed bill in any forum.

In its November 6, 2019 order, the state regulator directed the power distribution licensees, grievance redressal forum (GRF) and ombudsman to entertain billing disputes older than two years up to July 31, 2020 and resolve those cases latest by October 31, 2020. It has come to the notice of the Commission that bill disputes older than two years can not be entertained by GRFs due to the lock down. In partial modification of its November 2019, OERC has directed the distribution licensee and their GRFs to entertain the billing disputes older than two years up to October 31, 2020 and resolve the cases by January 31, 2021. The time relaxation has been given for the extraordinary situation prevailing in the State.

The provision of Regulation 157 will be followed after January next year. The Central Electricity Supply Utility (CESU), which has been taken over by Tata Power, had received a number of grievances from the consumers about inflated electricity bills in May after resumption of hand billing. As bill was generated on provisional basis (on the last recorded consumption), most of the consumers felt that the utility has inflated the bill to recover loss. Prior to the lockdown, CESU that has been renamed as TPCODL had received more than 35,000 applications from domestic consumers requesting revision of their bills. The bill disputes were reported during the utility’s special drive for collection of arrears of over Rs 1,970 crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
OERC lockdown Odisha coronavirus
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new COVID Care Centre set up in Tumakuru. (Photo| EPS)
Inside India's largest COVID-19 care centre which has 10,100 beds
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp