Three months time to file bill disputes

By Express News Service

With complaints pilling up over spike in electricity bills during Covid-19 lockdown as power distribution companies have failed to address the issue, the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) has extended the date for resolution of billing disputes till January 2021. Regulation 157 of the OERC Distribution (Conditions of Supply) Code, 2019 provides a maximum period of two years for revision of disputed bill in any forum.

In its November 6, 2019 order, the state regulator directed the power distribution licensees, grievance redressal forum (GRF) and ombudsman to entertain billing disputes older than two years up to July 31, 2020 and resolve those cases latest by October 31, 2020. It has come to the notice of the Commission that bill disputes older than two years can not be entertained by GRFs due to the lock down. In partial modification of its November 2019, OERC has directed the distribution licensee and their GRFs to entertain the billing disputes older than two years up to October 31, 2020 and resolve the cases by January 31, 2021. The time relaxation has been given for the extraordinary situation prevailing in the State.

The provision of Regulation 157 will be followed after January next year. The Central Electricity Supply Utility (CESU), which has been taken over by Tata Power, had received a number of grievances from the consumers about inflated electricity bills in May after resumption of hand billing. As bill was generated on provisional basis (on the last recorded consumption), most of the consumers felt that the utility has inflated the bill to recover loss. Prior to the lockdown, CESU that has been renamed as TPCODL had received more than 35,000 applications from domestic consumers requesting revision of their bills. The bill disputes were reported during the utility’s special drive for collection of arrears of over Rs 1,970 crore.