Ayush Director to be questioned

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The City police have sent a notice to Director of Ayush Bibhu Prasad Sarangi, to appear before the Mahila police station in connection with a sexual harassment case registered against him.

A woman employee of Directorate of AYUSH on Monday accused Sarangi of sexual harassment and lodged a complaint with Mahila police. On the other hand, Sarangi lodged a counter complaint with the police on Tuesday claiming that the allegations against him are false. He alleged that there were irregularities in the appointment of the woman. The woman, an outsourced employee, works as an accounts manager with the directorate here.

According to her complaint, Sarangi sent her indecent messages and obscene videos on WhatsApp on June 29. After she blocked Sarangi on WhatsApp, the AYUSH Director allegedly telephoned and verbally abused her. Police registered a case under relevant Sections of the IPC and IT Act.