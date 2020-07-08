STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus surge: Odisha goes past 10,000 mark

Posting its highest daily increase till date, Odisha on Tuesday crossed 10,000 mark with addition of 571 Covid-19 cases.

Coronavirus Frontline Workers

Of nearly 200 healthcare workers tested positive for COVID- 19 in Odisha so far, 50 are from hospitals. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Posting its highest daily increase till date, Odisha on Tuesday crossed 10,000 mark with addition of 571 Covid-19 cases. At 10,097 confirmed cases, Odisha now occupies the 15th rank among states and UTs. Six more Covid-19 positive patients also died in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 54. However, the Health and Family Welfare department claimed that 12 among them had succumbed due to comorbidities. Of the four persons, who succumbed to Covid-19, three were from Ganjam and one from Cuttack.

While two men, aged 70 and 60 of Ganjam were diabetic, a 48-year-old man of Cuttack was also suffering from chronic liver disease and diabetes. Two deaths were categorised as non-Covid deaths as the patients were suffering from comorbid conditions. An 80-yearold man of Cuttack was suffering from prostate cancer and another 45-year-man of Mayurbhanj district had cancer of esophagus. Odisha had recorded 2,781 cases a month ago but added 7,316 cases over a period of 30 days. There was steep rise in positive cases in the first six days this month as 2,781 cases, including 779 local contacts, were reported in the last six days.

Although the first 1,000 cases were registered in 65 days in the State, the last 5,000 cases were recorded in just 18 days. With a positivity rate of around 10 per cent, the 2,000 cases have been added in just four days. Worst hit Ganjam contributed maximum 273 of the 571 fresh cases spread across 21 districts. Among other affected districts Gajapati registered 56 cases, followed by Sundargarh (51), Khurda (37), Cuttack (29) and Balasore (28). Nine districts have more than 300 cases with the maximum load of 2,621 cases in Ganjam, 1029 cases in Khurda, 855 cases in Cuttack, 639 in Jajpur, 440 in Balasore and 393 in Sundargarh.

The infection is also spreading rapidly in districts like Malkangiri, Rayagada, Bargarh, Kandhamal and Nabarangpur, which were better placed a week ago. After 217 patients recovered from 17 districts on Tuesday, the number of active cases stands at 3340.

