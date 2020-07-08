Cuttack shutdown till July 10

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) on Tuesday extended the ongoing shutdown in its jurisdiction till July 10. The weekend shutdown restrictions will also apply to Cuttack city (CMC area) on July 11 and 12 as per the previous order, read an office order of the CMC. During the shutdown, all non-essential shops will be closed and non-essential travel prohibited.

All shops catering to essential items like medicine, food, grocery, hygiene products and toiletries, meat, fish, animal feed and fodder, dairy and milk shops can remain open from 5 am to 6 pm strictly adhering to Covid-19 safety protocols. Time restriction is not applicable to medicine shops.

While industrial units engaged in manufacturing essential items have been advised to operate with 33 per cent workers, all government offices are allowed to function with 50 per cent staff. Banks and post offices will be opened with 33 per cent staff capacity for essential transactions but customers are not allowed to visit the institutions. They may avail banking services online.