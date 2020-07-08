Jagatsinghpur bids farewell to Das

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A large number of people including Ministers, legislators, Government officials and BJD leaders paid their last respect to Tirtol MLA Bishnu Das on Tuesday. Mortal remains of Das reached the district in the morning and was taken to BJD’s offices in Biridi, Raghunathpur and Tirtol blocks. People in large numbers gathered along the route to catch a glimpse of the senior leader for the last time. It was escorted by the local police during the 100 km ride. Draped in a BJD flag, Das’ funeral cortege later reached Jagatsinghpur town for public homage.

Water Resources Minister Raghunanadan Das, his Civil Supply counter Ranendra Pratap Swain, local MLA Prashant Muduli and other party leaders paid floral tribute to Das. His body was then taken to the Collector’s office where it was accorded a guard of honour. Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra and SP R Prakash were present.

The mortal remains were also taken to Das’ alma mater SVM College. Das was cremated at Swargadwar in Puri with full State honours. His son Bijay Shankar Das performed the last rites. Das, a former minister and six-time legislator, passed away at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar at the age of 66 on Monday. He was suffering from various ailments and was admitted to the hospital on June 22.