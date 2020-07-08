Man killed by crocodile in Bhitarkanika park

By Express News Service

A 42-year-old man of Satabhaya village within Bhitarkanika National Park was killed by an estuarine crocodile on Tuesday. The victim, Ranjan Mohanty, a milkman, was waiting to cross Bausagali river on a boat to reach the market at Gupti when the crocodile dragged him into deep water. A few villagers raised an alarm and tried to save him but it was too late.

“The crocodile suddenly emerged out of knee-length water, clamping its jaws and dragged him into the water,” said Karunakar Behera, a boatman. On being informed, forest officials along with fire personnel and locals launched a search operation to retrieve Ranjan’s body. However, it is yet to be found. DFO of Bhitarkanika National Park Bikash Ranjan Dash said the deceased’s next of kin will be given a compensation of `3 lakh after probe into the matter.