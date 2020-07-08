STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Migrant death:Victim’s kin seeks Odisha CM's intervention

A complaint in this regard was also filed by the district BJP women’s president Krishna Mohanty.

Published: 08th July 2020 08:38 AM

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Five days after a migrant worker died of cardiac arrest allegedly due to medical negligence at the district headquarters hospital here following which his wife committed suicide, the former’s brother has sought the intervention of the Chief Minister, State Human Rights Commission and DGP into the matter. The police are yet to register a case against CDMO Bijaya Panda and in-charge ADMO Ajay Swain even after the deceased’s brother lodged an FIR with Jagatsinghpur police in this regard. Women leaders of the BJP have questioned the treatment provided to the deceased Nirlipta Bhol and safety of Covid suspects and patients at the district headquarters hospital.

A complaint in this regard was also filed by the district BJP women's president Krishna Mohanty. Jagatsinghpur IIC Rajani Kant Mishra said no case has yet been registered against the CDMO and incharge ADMO.

“We have asked the CDMO to submit a report on the matter and it is yet to be received. Further action will be initiated into the matter after the probe report is submitted by the authorities concerned,” he said, adding as of now, two cases of unnatural death have been registered in this connection.

