‘Mo sarkar’ to track coronavirus management

Government to take feedback from Covid warriors, patients for improvement

Published: 08th July 2020 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2020 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AS the number of coronavirus positive cases crossed 10,000 in Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday announced inclusion of Covid-19 management in the ‘Mo Sarkar’ programme to make it more accountable and get feedback from patients and frontline workers. Reviewing the Covid-19 situation in Odisha through video conference, the Chief Minister directed senior officials and district observers to interact with infected persons and Covid warriors and get feedback from them about the ground situation. He said that the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) will also collect feedback from the patients and Covid warriors to bring improvement in managing the situation.

The State Government on October 2 last year had launched the ‘Mo Sarkar’ programme to take feedback from people on government offices, police stations and hospitals. Stating that direct feedback from all stakeholders will help the government to further improve Covid- 19 care in Odisha, he also advised the officials to inform the family members of the infected persons about their health condition. It has become a common complaint that once patients are admitted to the Covid hospitals, their family members remain in the dark for days together about their health status.

As Covid-19 is now infecting more frontline workers like doctors, nurses, anganwadi workers, teachers and others, the Chief Minister said all such ‘Covid Warriors’ must be properly trained on how to protect themselves against the highly infectious virus while dealing with patients and suspected cases. Stating that system of online entry should be introduced in the Covid Care Homes for their proper management, Naveen said ambulance facility in different Covid hospitals should also be improved.

The Chief Minister asked officials to conduct antigen tests in all health institutions and hotspot areas of the State. He asked the Chief Secretary to keep in touch with the Centre and ensure that less number of trains and flights come into Odisha from Covid-19 hotspots like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata. In the absence of any proper medicine or vaccine against Covid-19, testing and identification of patients is important, he said and added that three lakh Covid-19 tests, including 1 lakh alone in RMRC, Bhubaneswar, have been conducted so far.

The Chief Minister also reviewed implementation of the nine-point programme announced by him in the June 29 meeting which included strict adherence of social distancing norms and wearing of masks. Official sources said so far 46,613 Covid Care Committees have been formed and training of the members have also been completed. Similarly, 5480 Covid homes have been set up with 49218 beds at the gram panchayat level. Besides, 1105 temporary medical centres (TMCs) with 37998 beds are also in operation in the State.

