Odisha: 49 contacts of coronavirus victim found infected

The unrelenting Covid-19 situation and palpable fear of community transmission have sent the Sundargarh district administration into a tizzy.

For representation purposes.

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The unrelenting Covid-19 situation and palpable fear of community transmission have sent the Sundargarh district administration into a tizzy. As many as 51 fresh positive cases were reported in Sundargarh on Monday evening, taking the tally to 393 in the district. Of the new cases, 49 were direct contacts of a coronavirus patient of Sector-16 in Rourkela city who died on July 3. All of them were asymptomatic. While 20 were admitted to the Hi-Tech Covid-19 Hospital, the rest were kept in-home quarantine. An affected portion of Sector-16 has been declared a containment zone.

Besides, a senior officer of RN Pali police station in Rourkela, who was engaged in Covid- 19 management duty, also tested positive. He is asymptomatic. Another person of Nuagaon block, who has travel history to Andaman and Nicobar Islands, has also been infected. He is symptomatic. Between Friday and Monday, Sundargarh has reported a whopping 173 positive cases. Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan said the fresh cases are being closely monitored for more effective containment measures.

The cases are being individually examined to trace the cause of infection. Asked about the possibility of shutdown in Rourkela, he said the administration is considering all options. “But personally, I feel containment is the most effective way to track and contain the virus in a particular area without affecting life in other localities,” the Collector said and hinted that the Sector-16 containment zone may be expanded.

Meanwhile, the presiding officer of POCSO court at Sundargarh town, eight court subordinates and publ i c prosecutor (PP) Abdul Shamim Akhtar on Tuesday went for swab sample test as they came in close proximity with two female constables who tested positive on Sunday evening. The infected constables were on duty at Rourkela Government Hospital to escort a rape victim, a minor. It is suspected that they came in contact with many persons before testing positive.

