Oppn protests cancellation of Assembly panel meets

Published: 08th July 2020 02:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2020 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After Speaker of the Assembly Surjya Narayan Patro suspended meetings of all committees and standing committees of the house for an indefinite period, BJP and Congress have lodged a protest alleging that the decision will infringe on the fundamental rights of the legislators.

Taking strong exception to the decision by the Speaker, leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingh Mishra said this will give the Government, which is in a ‘coma’, a free hand. Mishra said he will write to the Speaker in this regard and suggest that meetings should be conducted by video conference. If an MLA and also member of a standing committee was infected by the virus, the entire Assembly building could have been sanitised by deferring the meetings by two to three days, Mishra said and added that there is no justification in suspending the meetings for an indefinite period.

The CLP leader said on one hand the Speaker has suspended committee meetings, but on the other hand he has convened advisory committee meeting for promotion of employees of the Assembly. “If this is a fact, the Government and Speaker will be answerable to the people,” he said. Opposition chief whip and BJP MLA Mohan Majhi also criticised the government for cancelling all the meetings of the Assembly panels.

The committee meetings can be held by adhering to Covid-19 guidelines, he said. Only 15 members including legislators and officials attend a standing committee meeting, he said and added that the Assembly has many rooms where such a number of people can be accommodated for a meeting.

