Urban areas shut down in Ganjam

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Struggling to contain the burgeoning Covid-19 crisis in Ganjam, the administration on Tuesday declared a four-day shutdown in all urban areas of the district. The shutdown will be enforced in all NACs, block headquarters, Hinjilicut Municipality and areas under Berhampur Municipal Corpor at i o n ( B e M C ) f rom Wednesday. The move comes in the wake of a steep rise in cases in the district. In the last 24 hours, as many as 273 positive cases were detected in Ganjam, taking the tally to 2,621.

Besides, three more patients also succumbed to the virus. The victims, all males, were in the age group of 53 to 70 years and suffered from diabetes. So far, the district has reported 24 deaths due to Covid-19. The administration will start door-to-door surveillance of residents during the shutdown period. Ganjam received rapid antigen test kits on the day which will be used by health officials to expedite Covid-19 tests in the district. Health teams will use oximeter during doorstep screening of residents. Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange requested people to inform anganwadi and ASHA workers, ANMs and Covid monitors if they develop any coronavirus symptoms. He also warned of strict action against shopkeepers found violating social distancing norms in the district.

“Shopkeepers will be fined `5,000 and their shops will be closed for 15 days in case of first time violation. If they are found violating the rules for the second time, FIR will be lodged against the shopkeepers and their shops closed for one month,” said Kulange. Apart from migrant returnees and locals, many Covid Warriors have been infected in the district.

In view of the steep rise in positive cases, the administration has already declared many areas in all the eight blocks of the district and Berhampur as containment zones. Meanwhile, the testing facilities have proved to be inadequate amid the rising coronavirus cases in Ganjam. Besides, the Covid care centres meant to house persons with coronavirus symptoms lack basic facilities like safe drinking water and proper food.

The administration has opened swab collection centres at Chikiti, Hinjili, Polasara, Aska, Bhanjanagar, Khalikote, Chhatrapur besides City Hospital and MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MCH). A mobile team has also been kept ready for collection of swab samples. On an average, the City Hospital gets 50 samples from Berhampur and another 200 from other centres per day. The samples are then sent to the microbiology department of the MKCGMCH for tests.

The tests are conducted with help of two systems, both having a capacity to test 36 samples at one go. While the PCR system takes around 180 minutes to test 36 samples, Truenat takes 50 minutes for the same. Sources said both the systems function round the clock and 250 to 300 samples are being tested every day.