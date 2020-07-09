STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Koraput administration shuts down Borrigumma for five days after COVID-19 cases found

Koraput Collector Madhusudan Mishra has also requested parents not to send their children to attend tuition classes.

Coronavirus

JEYPORE: Apprehending that large scale infection after a 58-year-old healthworker of Borrigumma tested positive for coronavirus, the Koraput district administration has shut down the block headquarters for five days.

The health worker tested positive seven days back after he returned from Ganjam and had come in contact with over 100 persons in Borrigumma and peripheral areas.

Among his contacts was a woman teacher of Borrigumma who was found Covid-19 positive. Since the teacher was offering private tuition classes in the area, the health administration had collected swab samples of some of her students.

On Wednesday, three students were found coronavirus positive.

The district has so far reported 73 positive cases of which Borrigumma alone accounts for nine.

Amid fears of more people testing positive in coming days, the administration has asked all teachers of the district not to take tuition classes and warned of strict action against those found violating the order.

Koraput Collector Madhusudan Mishra has also requested parents not to send their children to attend tuition classes.

On the day, one person of Koraput and another from Jeypore, who had returned from Ganjam and were in home quarantine, were found Covid- 19 positive.

After detection of the new cases, the administration declared Jeypore Parabeda and Koraput railway station areas as containment zones. Besides, a CISF jawan of Damanjodi, who had returned from Cuttack and was in quarantine, also tested positive on the day.

