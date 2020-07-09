STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches eight web solutions for public services under 5T initiatives 

Naveen said the 5T model of governance along with Mo Sarkar has improved the quality of governance and eased delivery of public services.

Published: 09th July 2020 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2020 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday launched eight technology driven solutions under 5T initiatives for Home and General Administration departments and extended the dateline for online delivery of public services to October 2 from August 15 in view of the pandemic.

He expressed happiness over the fact that Odisha is the first State in the country to have put in place an advanced system which uses space technology and artificial intelligence to safeguard Government land in the Capital city and ensure planned development.

The technology solutions for public services launched include Bhubaneswar Land Use Intelligence System (BLUIS), which has been developed to monitor changes in all government land in the Capital city by leveraging high resolution satellite imagery.

E-Pravesh is a web and mobile based application with facial recognition technology to ease and authenticate entry of visitors to Lok Seva, Rajiv Bhavan and Kharavela Bhavan.

E-Bhawan is an online system designed to provide government officials, public representatives and citizens easier access to booking rooms and other facilities provided by Bhawans in other states.

