Odisha ministers get party assignment, reshuffle clamour gets louder

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the buzz over a ministry reshuffle has gained ground, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday appointed 15 senior general secretaries of the ruling BJD which included some ministers.

The list of senior general secretaries include Panchayatiraj Minister Pratap Jena, Health Minister Naba Kishore Das, Agriculture Minister Arun Sahoo and Minister of State for Social Security and Empowerment of PwDs Ashok Chandra Panda.

Appointment of the senior general secretaries comes after the Chief Minister announced names of eight senior vicepresidents, nine vice-presidents and general secretary (organisation) on July 1 leading to speculation in political circles here that a reshuffle is on the cards.

If one is to believe speculation doing the rounds, the Chief Minister will show the doors to at least four ministers and take in five new faces.

The exercise, if implemented, is seen as a major step to strengthen the party ahead of the by-polls in Balasore and Tirtol Assembly constituencies and ensuing elections to ULBs and panchayats.

Sources maintained that the party president may ask some ministers to resign and focus on party organisation in view of the elections.

The secretaries include Nrushingha Charan Sahu (regional development), Ashok Chandra Panda, Kalikesh Narayan Singhdeo, Pritiranjan Ghadai (social welfare), Arun Sahoo, Rohit Pujari (art, culture and human resources), Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak (Mo Parivar), Rabi Narayan Nanda, Rajendra Prasad Dholkia (environment), Pratap Jena, Naba Kishore Das (Sashakta Odisha), Ramesh Majhi, Sarojini Hembrum (tribal development and minority affairs), Sashi Bhusan Behera (women empowerment and SC welfare) and Sumitra Jena (women empowerment).