Odisha's Ganjam seals border with adjoining Khurda after COVID-19 cases increase

In a tweet, Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange said Ganjam- Khurda border has been sealed and inter-district public movement stopped till further notice.

Police personnel check vehicles near Pipili toll gate on Wednesday after entry of people was restricted to Puri by the administration (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Battling an explosion of Covid-19 cases, the Ganjam administration on Wednesday sealed its border with adjoining Khurda district in a bid to contain the virus spread.

The move comes a day before the four-day shutdown in the district. In a tweet, Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange said Ganjam-Khurda border has been sealed and inter-district public movement stopped till further notice.

“No person from Khurda, Bhubaneswar or Ganjam will be allowed to cross the border. Passes will be issued for health emergency and Government work by the Sub-divisional Magistrate. Flight tickets will serve as passes for people who need to air travel,” he said.

The Collector urged the public to cooperate with the administration. Kulange also ordered suspension of out-patient department (OPD) service at MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MCH) until further notice.

Following the order, all entry and exit points of the MCH except the main gate were sealed and only patients with medical emergency will be allowed for treatment in the hospital.

In order to maintain law and order, additional police force has been deployed in Berhampur city.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 215 fresh positive cases were detected in Ganjam, taking the tally to 2,836 in the district.

Besides, three more deaths were also reported.

The victims include two males aged 56 and 64 years and a 50-year-old female. All the three were suffering from diabetes.

So far, 27 persons have died due to Covid-19 in the district. Of the total positive cases, 1,487 have recovered.

Meanwhile, the district administration has put in place adequate arrangements to enforce the four-day shutdown. Two municipalities, 16 NACs and all the block headquarters will be shut down till July 13.

“In view of the spike in coronavirus cases in urban areas, we need to take some tough steps to carry out contract tracing and ensure isolation of suspected cases besides door-to-door health screening of people through rapid antigen test kits,” said Kulange.

As many as 200 health teams, each comprising a doctor and two anganwadi workers, have been formed to carry out doorstep screening. Essential services have been exempted from the shutdown.

The Collector issued a 24X7 Covid-19 helpline number 8118066370 for people having symptoms of the virus or facing issues during home quarantine.

DGP Abhay visits Covid hotspot

On the day, DGP Abhaya visited Ganjam district and advised police personnel to take adequate precautions while performing Covid duties.

“My friends in uniform should take maximum possible precaution. I find that several of my brothers in uniform do not wear masks and some use handkerchiefs which is not safe. The protectors should protect themselves,” he said.

