Sambalpur's Burla under shutdown till July 10 due to rising COVID-19 cases

SAMBALPUR: Im view of the rising Covid-19 cases, the district administration has decided to impose a two-day shutdown in Burla area of Sambalpur city on July 9 and 10.

However, Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) will be exempted from the restriction. The decision was taken after local cases were reported from Burla.

As per a notice issued by Collector Subham Saxena, intra-district movement of public and private transport vehicles will be restricted and all shops, business establishments, Government and private institutions will remain closed during the shutdown.

However, emergency services will be permitted. On June 30, a lady teacher of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Burla tested positive for Covid-19.

Subsequently, one of her contacts was detected with the virus on July 3. The next day, four more contacts, all employees of VSSUT, tested positive.

After these cases came to fore, the district administration imposed Section 144 in different areas of Burla from July 4 to 8.

However, four more VSSUT staffers under home quarantine tested positive on Tuesday following which the administration decided to impose the two-day shutdown.

To check the spread of Covid- 19, VSSUT authorities have closed the university from July 4 to 11.

Even Sambalpur University, located at Burla, has been closed from July 7 to 13. On the other hand, the district reported one more positive case on Wednesday.

With this, the total number of Covid- 19 cases rose to 105 in Sambalpur. Of the total cases, 50 persons have already recovered and 55 are active.