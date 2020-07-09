STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Sambalpur's Burla under shutdown till July 10 due to rising COVID-19 cases

However, Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research will be exempted from the restriction. The decision was taken after local cases were reported from Burla.

Published: 09th July 2020 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2020 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Frontline Workers

Representational image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Im view of the rising Covid-19 cases, the district administration has decided to impose a two-day shutdown in Burla area of Sambalpur city on July 9 and 10.

However, Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) will be exempted from the restriction. The decision was taken after local cases were reported from Burla.

As per a notice issued by Collector Subham Saxena, intra-district movement of public and private transport vehicles will be restricted and all shops, business establishments, Government and private institutions will remain closed during the shutdown.

However, emergency services will be permitted. On June 30, a lady teacher of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Burla tested positive for Covid-19.

Subsequently, one of her contacts was detected with the virus on July 3. The next day, four more contacts, all employees of VSSUT, tested positive.

After these cases came to fore, the district administration imposed Section 144 in different areas of Burla from July 4 to 8.

However, four more VSSUT staffers under home quarantine tested positive on Tuesday following which the administration decided to impose the two-day shutdown.

To check the spread of Covid- 19, VSSUT authorities have closed the university from July 4 to 11.

Even Sambalpur University, located at Burla, has been closed from July 7 to 13. On the other hand, the district reported one more positive case on Wednesday.

With this, the total number of Covid- 19 cases rose to 105 in Sambalpur. Of the total cases, 50 persons have already recovered and 55 are active.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sambalpur Burla COVID 19 coronavirus
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump always had a xenophobic narrative: Graduates criticize US international students policy
A medic during collection of samples for COVID-19 diagnosis via rapid-antigen testing.(Photo | PTI)
Encouraging fall in Chennai's COVID-19 positivity rate, but can the trend hold?
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp