260 more infected in Odisha's COVID-19 hotspot Ganjam, tally at 3,096

Published: 10th July 2020 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2020 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

People wait outside the gate of MKCGMCH which was closed on Thursday (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Odisha’s Covid-19 hotspot Ganjam reported its biggest single-day spike of 260 positive cases in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of cases rose to 3,096 in the district. 

Three more persons died in the district on the day, taking the death toll to 30 in Ganjam.

The victims included two 58-year-old males who were also suffering from Tubercular meningitis and diabetes respectively.

The third victim is a female (65) who was suffering from diabetes and hypertension. Sources said another patient undergoing treatment in the Covid health centre here also succumbed to the virus in the evening. However, it is yet be confirmed officially.

Meanwhile, the steep rise in coronavirus cases has overwhelmed Covid hospitals in the district.

Sources said almost all the dedicated Covid hospitals have been filled up and there are no beds to accommodate new patients.

On the day, seven Bhanjanagar hospital staff including three doctors, one pharmacist, a nurse and two health workers tested positive for Covid-19. They were taken to the dedicated Covid heath centre in the City Hospital. 

However, they were sent back due to lack of beds in the hospital. All the infected persons have been admitted to Bhanjanagar Covid care centre. Sources said the district administration has decided to convert Covid care centres into Covid hospitals in view of the rise in positive cases.

On the day, the district administration suspended out-patient department (OPD) services in MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MCH) after several positive cases were detected.

Besides, patients were found not adhering to the social distancing norms. Only emergency services will function.

Unaware about the order, many patients reached the MCH on the day only to return dejected. As no private clinic was open, some patients made a beeline for the City Hospital while others returned to their homes.

On the other hand, many youths were seen on the streets of Berhampur in violation of the social distancing norms on the first day of the five-day shutdown in urban areas of the district.

VIRUS STATISTICS

  • 3,096 positive cases

  • 1,707 have recovered

