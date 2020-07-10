53 new COVID-19 cases in Cuttack, total tally rises to 937

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The district on Thursday registered 53 fresh cases taking the tally to 937. While highest 16 cases were reported from Salepur, Choudwar Circle Jail recorded 8 cases followed by 6 from Niali, 5 each from Nischintakoili, SCB Medical College and Hospital and Municipal Corporation area.

Besides, four cases each were reported from Acharya Harihar Postgraduate Institute of Cancer (AHPGIC) and AIIMS-Bhubaneswar.

A constable of Mangalabag police station, who was posted at SCB Medical police outpost, also tested positive.

While steps are being taken for disinfection of the outpost, swab samples of the quarantined staff will be sent for test on Friday, said the DCP.

Similarly, four of the patients’ attendants of AHPGIC, who were quarantined on BOSE campus, have been tested positive.

The five positive cases detected in CMC area include three from Pratapnagari and each one from Chauliaganj and Mangalabag.