COVID-19 fear shames humanity in Odisha's Ganjam as people wary of helping out

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The fear and stigma attached to Covid-19 has made people of Ganjam district wary of extending a helping hand to those in need during this crisis.

There was a time when people went out of their way to help migrant workers returning from other states. However, humanity has taken a hit as cases and fatalities continue to rise in the district at an alarming rate. The worst sufferers are family members of coronavirus victims.

In one such instance reported from Sorada NAC, nobody came forward to carry the body of one Rajendra Suara, whose son was tested positive for the virus, to the cremation place.

Rajendra was ill and died later that day. After receiving information, Sorada tehsildar Rabindra Mishra and IIC Ramesh Pradhan reached Rajendra’s house and tried to persuade his relatives and neighbours to carry his body to the cremation site. However, fearing spread of the virus, they refused.

At last, his younger son Rabindra Suara along with one of his cousins carried the body for cremation with the help of NAC staff.

Rabindra, who has now been placed under quarantine along with his cousin thanked the local administration for coming forward to cremate his father.