COVID-19: Officials visiting affected districts in Odisha to be quarantined

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: In view of rise in Covid-19 positive cases, the administration has directed its officials, who had visited hotspot districts without obtaining permission, to stay in quarantine for 14 days.

Three employees of Jagatsinghpur block office, who had visited such districts recently, were asked to stay in quarantine on Thursday.

One of them, a junior engineer Ranjan Mohapatra, had visited Cuttack. Upon his return, he was asked to stay in quarantine at a rented house on the block office premises.

Similarly, block project coordinator Biswajit Das had visited Sambalpur where his wife is posted. He was asked to stay in quarantine at the temporary medical camp at Sabhamula panchayat.

A welfare extension officer, who had visited Khruda without informing his authorities, was asked to stay in isolation at the same temporary medical camp for 14 days.

Jagatsinghpur BDO Sagar Nanda said the three officials had visited the hotspot districts without informing permission. Locals alleged several Government employees regularly visit Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.