Odisha government to follow CBSE's footsteps, to prune school syllabus

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: While the CBSE had decided to slash syllabus for Class IX and XII by 30 per cent this year in view of the Covid-19 crisis, the Odisha Government will also follow a similar step to rationalise learning in the State.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Das said his department will prune the syllabus. However, decision on the extent of syllabus to be reduced will be taken only after the schools reopen.

“It is still not clear as to when the schools that have been closed till August end, will reopen. Decision of reducing the syllabus will be taken only after the date is announced for commencement of classes for 2020-21 academic session. It can either be 30 pc or more depending on the time schools reopen,” he said.

On the other hand, the Higher Education department stated that it has also sent a letter to the Ministry of HRD requesting it to consider the revised guidelines of UGC and allow the State Government adhere to its decision of cancellation of the final exams of UG and PG courses.

“We have requested that MHRD not to make conduct of UG and PG final term exams mandatory in view of the current situation,” an official said.