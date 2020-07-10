STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha's sevashram schools adopt alternative learning

Teachers of these residential schools have resorted to tutor students in the open under the Alternative Learning and Mentorship programme launched by the State Government in April.

Published: 10th July 2020 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2020 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

A teacher taking classes on an empty street at Pallikateni village in Kamakshyanagar block in Dhenkanal (Photo | EPS)

A teacher taking classes on an empty street at Pallikateni village in Kamakshyanagar block in Dhenkanal (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: With the lockdown disrupting  functioning of schools, SC and ST Welfare department-run Sevashram schools are setting an example by not letting the closure affect learning.

Teachers of these residential schools have resorted to tutor students in the open under the Alternative Learning and Mentorship programme launched by the State Government in April.

While these schools, functioning under direct supervision of the district welfare unit, are unable to conduct full-fledged learning activities, they have managed to modify academic activities and means of instruction in respective villages. 

Official sources said 7,000 students (exclusively from SC and ST communities) are enrolled in more than 41 sevashram schools in the district. Of these, more than 5,000 students belong to Dhenkanal.

They had been sent back home after the Government announced lockdown on March 24. But after the launch of the alternative learning programme from April 18, learning in sevashram schools remained undisrupted. 

For the last two months, teachers of sevashram schools are teaching students in open spaces while exercising social distancing.

District Welfare Officer Manas Ranjan Mishra said apart from teaching, teachers are also sensitising parents to abstain from engaging children in agricultural or allied activities, and boost their confidence for self-study. 

The alternative learning includes doubt-clearing sessions, syllabus-based learning and awareness on Covid-19. Students from Class II to IX attend these classes under separate junior and senior batches.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sevashram schools Odisha
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gaffar at Punajanur village in Chamarajanagar district | EXPRESS
Meet the Karnataka man who lost his hand to Veerappan’s bullet
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump always had a xenophobic narrative: Graduates criticize US international students policy
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp