Steep spike in COVID-19 positive cases continues in Odisha's Sundargarh as 83 more infected

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: In yet another biggest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases in Sundargarh, 83 more persons including 54 of Rourkela were found infected with the virus on Thursday.

With this, the total number of positive cases rose to 554 in the district.

In the last six days, Sundargarh has reported a whopping 334 cases with local transmission in new areas in and around Rourkela city.

So far, 121 persons of Sector-16 A block have been infected from the super spreader who died on July 3.

Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan informed that out of the 83 new cases, two are currently under treatment at Covid-19 hospital in Bhubaneswar, 14 are contacts of previous positive cases and three Covid Warriors of Sundargarh.

The rest are 23 symptomatic cases of Rourkela having travel history, direct contacts of previous positive cases, four Covid warriors including two doctors, three pregnant women and two locals of the Steel City.

Administrative sources said 16 more persons of Sector-16 A Block were also found to be infected from the super spreader.

Similarly, nine others of RS Colony of Bondamunda and other areas were infected from previous cases. Two local cases are from Chhend Colony and Traffic Gate area while three pregnant women belong to the posh Civil Township and Sector-7.

While positive cases are steadily rising in Rourkela, the city administration has failed to contain the virus spread despite trying all available options.

To contain the spread of coronavirus, three containment zones have been declared in Rourkela while face mask and identity cards have been made mandatory at Rourkela Government Hospital.

Besides, integrated health screening, medical examination of pregnant women and sensitisation programme are underway.

Meanwhile, Rourkela Municipal Corporation Commissioner Dibyajyoti Parida issued an order extending the containment zone at A Block of Sector-16 till further order.

Containment tag for Kamanda Steel Plant

Koida (Sundargarh): After detection of nine positive cases, the entire premises of Kamanda Steel Plant (KSP) of Rungta Mines Ltd (RML) in Koida block were declared containment zone on Thursday.

The premises of KSP include Kamanda colony.Besides, Makaraghat and Kantakoira colonies of RML have also been declared containment zones.

Bonai Sub-Collector Pradeep Dang said the containment order was necessary as 26 migrant workers were accommodated in these localities after their return from different states.