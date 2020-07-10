Teacher hacked to death, attackers leave colleague grievously injured in Odisha's Jajpur

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A lady teacher was hacked to death by unidentified miscreants near Rachhipur Chowk within Jajpur Road police limits on Thursday. The attack also left the deceased’s male colleague grievously injured.

The victim Jogamaya Jena, a teacher of Daniabar primary school and resident of Natapada was returning home with her colleague Mohini Mohan Muduli on a motorcycle when the miscreants intercepted them near Rachhipur Chowk.

They attacked Jogamaya with a sharp weapon killing her on the spot.

When Mohini came to her rescue, he too was attacked, said Jajpur Road IIC Anil Kumar Mohanty.

He said the assailants chopped off the limbs of the deceased before fleeing the spot.

Mohini was admitted to a local hospital and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as his condition deteriorated.

A case has been registered and investigation into the matter is on, the IIC said. It is the second such incident reported from the district in the last four days.

On Sunday, a youth had hacked another lady teacher Tarulata Biswal in Mirzapur village within Dharmasala police station limits.

