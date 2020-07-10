STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tough times for cancer patients in Odisha's Bargarh as dedicated hospital still a 'distant' dream

After the CM’s announcement, a team of three doctors had visited the district on February 6 to identify land for the project but it has not even moved an inch.

cancer

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A dedicated cancer hospital, as announced by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on January 21 this year, remains a distant dream for patients in the district. 

As VIMSAR, Burla has limited facilities for treatment of cancer patients, those suffering from the disease usually visit Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre (AHRCC) in Cuttack or Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai for check-up and therapy.

While travelling to Mumbai is a herculean task in the present circumstances, the OPD of AHRCC was recently closed after 38 Covid positive cases were reported from the hospital. 

Basanta Sahu, a patient said he had been seeking treatment at AHRCC for the last eight years. 

“I used to visit the hospital once every three months and get my medicines from there after consulting the doctors. Now, I am having a tough time visiting Cuttack and the closure of OPD of AHRCC has only made matters worse,” he said. 

Treatment of cancer at private hospitals is costly and under such circumstances, the Government should initiate the process of setting up of a dedicated hospital in the district, said founder of Fighters Group of Cancer Survivors Aswini Kumar Darjee.

