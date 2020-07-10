STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Wasteful expenses galore: Austerity measures by Odisha govt to tackle economic slowdown baffled

Sources added that such instances are countless and wasteful expenditure is not possible without concurrence of the Finance department.

Published: 10th July 2020 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2020 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The austerity measures announced by state government in the wake of economic slowdown due to the pandemic is baffling when a more comprehensive policy to reduce Government spending is in force since 2001.

The Naveen Patnaik Government enunciated a series of fiscal compression measures through an office memorandum of Finance department on March 14, 2001, a year after it came to power having inherited a mounting revenue deficit and increasing debt burden from the Congress regime.

“Provisions of the office memorandum are in force as the Finance department has not withdrawn or superseded it. Issue of a fresh order by taking some of the provisions of the 2001 memorandum makes no sense,” said a senior officer having considerable experience in financial matters.

Responsible for the current indiscipline, the Finance department is out to rationalise expenditure as the revenue income is not sufficient to meet the burgeoning non-plan expenditure, salary and pension consuming bulk of the revenue, he added.

“I am astonished to know that the Finance department has announced certain fiscal austerity when such restriction is already in force,” said former Finance minister Panchanan Kanungo.

Apart from putting restriction on fresh recruitment and manpower engagement, the department has placed an embargo on expenditure on  renovation, re-modelling, furnishing, purchase of furniture and fixtures in government offices.

There are instances galore of extravagant expenditure by senior bureaucrats on remodelling office chambers when they were transferred to another department.

Sources said a top bureaucrat renovated three office chambers during his successive postings and each time public money to the tune of Rs 15 lakh was wasted to design the room according to his taste.

What’s more galling is that each of the office chamber was renovated when his successors were posted there.

Sources added that such instances are countless and wasteful expenditure is not possible without concurrence of the Finance department.

The Finance department concurred proposals for purchase of luxury vehicles like Innova and Ciaz when restriction on buying costly vehicle is already in force.

All senior officers were riding new and costly vehicles when the Chief Minister uses the same car for long. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha Odisha government COVID 19
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gaffar at Punajanur village in Chamarajanagar district | EXPRESS
Meet the Karnataka man who lost his hand to Veerappan’s bullet
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump always had a xenophobic narrative: Graduates criticize US international students policy
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp