Wasteful expenses galore: Austerity measures by Odisha govt to tackle economic slowdown baffled

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The austerity measures announced by state government in the wake of economic slowdown due to the pandemic is baffling when a more comprehensive policy to reduce Government spending is in force since 2001.

The Naveen Patnaik Government enunciated a series of fiscal compression measures through an office memorandum of Finance department on March 14, 2001, a year after it came to power having inherited a mounting revenue deficit and increasing debt burden from the Congress regime.

“Provisions of the office memorandum are in force as the Finance department has not withdrawn or superseded it. Issue of a fresh order by taking some of the provisions of the 2001 memorandum makes no sense,” said a senior officer having considerable experience in financial matters.

Responsible for the current indiscipline, the Finance department is out to rationalise expenditure as the revenue income is not sufficient to meet the burgeoning non-plan expenditure, salary and pension consuming bulk of the revenue, he added.

“I am astonished to know that the Finance department has announced certain fiscal austerity when such restriction is already in force,” said former Finance minister Panchanan Kanungo.

Apart from putting restriction on fresh recruitment and manpower engagement, the department has placed an embargo on expenditure on renovation, re-modelling, furnishing, purchase of furniture and fixtures in government offices.

There are instances galore of extravagant expenditure by senior bureaucrats on remodelling office chambers when they were transferred to another department.

Sources said a top bureaucrat renovated three office chambers during his successive postings and each time public money to the tune of Rs 15 lakh was wasted to design the room according to his taste.

What’s more galling is that each of the office chamber was renovated when his successors were posted there.

Sources added that such instances are countless and wasteful expenditure is not possible without concurrence of the Finance department.

The Finance department concurred proposals for purchase of luxury vehicles like Innova and Ciaz when restriction on buying costly vehicle is already in force.

All senior officers were riding new and costly vehicles when the Chief Minister uses the same car for long.