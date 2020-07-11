STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Another 320 infected, four more deaths rock Odisha's Ganjam 

Among the fresh positive cases are 19 police personnel and five mediapersons. All the new patients have been admitted to Covid hospitals.

The newly-launched mobile swab collection service

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The Covid-19 hotspot Ganjam reported yet another biggest single-day spike in positive cases as 320 persons including 86 from Berhampur were found infected with the virus in the last 24 hours. The new infected persons include 65 Covid Warriors.

So far, Ganjam has reported 3,416 positive cases of which 1,892 have recovered. Besides, the district reported four more deaths due to Covid- 19 in the last 24 hours.

The victim, aged between 32 and 58 years, were undergoing treatment at different Covid hospitals and suffering from hypertension and diabetes.

As many as 24 persons have succumbed to coronavirus in thedistrict so far.T he steep rise in positive cases, primarily local, in the last four days has given rise to fears of community transmission.

Such is the panic among residents that the otherwise crowded streets of Berhampur now wear a deserted look with people confining themselves to their homes.

Unlike in the past when people were found gathering outside in violation of social distancing norms, the second day of the five-day shutdown in urban areas of the district saw no such incident as residents strictly adhered to the guidelines and stayed indoors.

Sources said the arrival of anti-viral drugs including Fabiflu and Remdesivir from the Health Directorate has come as a relief for both the public and administration.

On the day, the mobile swab collection service was launched in areas under Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) limits by Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange.

"The facility will help the administration in smooth collection of swab samples from people. Besides, it will help to avoid infection during the swab collection process,” Kulange said and requested citizens with Covid-19 symptoms to avail the service at their doorsteps.

As many as 200 health teams, each comprising a doctor and two anganwadi workers, are engaged in contact tracing and doorstep health screening in the district.

The teams are also ensuring isolation of suspected cases in areas where shutdown has been enforced.

