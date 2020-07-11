COVID-19 count inches closer to 1000-mark in Cuttack

By Express News Service

ATHAGARH: At least 50 new cases were detected in Cuttack district including the highest of 33 in Badamba block on Friday. With this, Covid tally of the district has rose to 989.

The fresh cases include 13 from SCB MCH, two from urban area and one each from Nishchintakoili and Adaspur.

In the MCH, 12 patients in the isolation ward and a nurse have been infected.

Badamba block reported 32 local cases and one from a quarantine centre in the last 24 hours. While 9 patients are symptomatic, the rest are asymptomatic.

The local cases include two frontline workers. The block had reported its first positive case a fortnight back when the IIC of Badamba police station was infected.

Preliminary tracing led the health authorities to 50 of his contacts who were tested positive later.

On Wednesday, 110 swab samples were collected and 33 of them found positive, taking the block tally to 83. Sources said 11 members of a family from Badadandasahi tested positive.

BDO Utkal Ranjan Acharya informed that test reports of 77 other persons are yet to come. The rise in coronavirus cases has left locals panicked who are apprehensive of community spread of the virus.