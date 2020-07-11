STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

COVID-19: With 755 cases, daily positivity rate hits 11 per cent mark in Odisha

Though less compared to neighbouring states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Assam, it was almost double the national average.

Published: 11th July 2020 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2020 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Frontline Workers

Representational image (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha reported a record 755 new COVID cases and six deaths in last 24 hours pushing the daily positivity rate to over 11 per cent.

As the tally inched closer to 12,000, the death toll rose to 73, including 56 due to Covid.

The big surge in Covid cases, from an average 500 cases a day over the last week to over 700 cases, has set the alarm bell ringing as the State posted a daily growth rate of 6.7 per cent against the national average of 3.4 per cent.

Though less compared to neighbouring states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Assam, it was almost double the national average.

The cases were spread across 23 districts but Ganjam contributed 320 cases, followed by Jajpur (86), Sundargarh (62), Khurda (59), Cuttack (55), Keonjhar (32), Gajapati (30), Malkangiri (18), Nayagarh (16), Balangir (12), Mayurbhanj (12) and Puri (11).

In an encouraging development, the State also recorded its biggest single day recovery of 565 patients from 24 districts.

After a total 7,972 patients recovered so far, the number of active cases stood at 3911. On the day, Health and Family Welfare department said, six more Covid-19 p atients succumbed.

Four, all men in the age group of 32-58, were from Ganjam, while two others from Sundargarh and Bhadrak succumbed to lung cancer and cancer of bladder with metastasis respectively.

Ganjam continued with the spike and maintained the highest load of 3416 cases as the number rose exponentially.

The migration- prone coastal district has now around 28.5 pc of the total 11,956 cases reported in the State so far.

Other districts with a large case load include Khurda (1194), Cuttack (941), Jajpur (759), Sundargarh (616), Gajapati (568) and Balasore (505).

Apart from these districts which reported a surge after arrival of migrants mostly from Gujarat, Maharashtra and West Bengal in May, the infection spread has been detected from Gajapati, Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Rayagada.

In smaller and tribal towns like Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Kandhamal, Boudh and Nuapada too have become a cause of concern for the State Government.

As the cases saw a rapid rise, districts have been asked to be ready with facilities which can be upgraded to COVID hospitals to accommodate more patients.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 Odisha
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp