Doctors among six Cuttack DHH staff isolated after six-year-old boy tests COVID-19 positive

JAGATSINGHPUR: A day after a six-year-old boy admitted to Sishu Bhawan in Cuttack was found Covid-19 positive, six health staff including doctors of the district headquarter hospital (DHH) here, who had come in direct contact with him, have been asked to remain in home quarantine.

The child from Bidyadhar panchayat of Raghunathpur block was admitted to the DHH with cold and fever on July 5.

When his condition did not improve, doctors suspected him of being infected by coronavirus and shifted him to Sishu Bhawan at Cuttack the same day in the evening.

His was found infected on Thursday following which, Jagatsinghpur Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra directed the health staff to remain in home quarantine.

The Collector visited DHH on Friday and asked health officials to carry out contact tracing of the boy.

CDMO Bijaya Panda informed that the six health staff are three doctors, two nurses and one attendant and they will remain in isolation for a week.

While the pediatric ward has been sanitised, samples of the health staff will be sent for test. The doctors had not used PPE while treating the minor patient.

Bidhyadharpur sarpanch Suraya Narayan Nayak informed that eight family members of the body have also been asked to remain in quarantine for 14 days. Their swabs will be sent for test.