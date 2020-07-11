Odisha farmers stop Collector’s vehicle for compensation

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Farmers on Friday laid seige to Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra’s vehicle and lied down in front of it protesting the apathy of the district administration to their problems.

The farmers have been protesting non-payment of compensation for the crop loss suffered during two successive cyclones Fani of last year and Amphan earlier this year.

They blocked the Jagatsinghpur- Jaipur road and stopped the Collector’s vehicle, when he was on his way to office. The blockade continued for an hour till police reached the spot and dispersed them.

Around 16 protestors have been arrested in the connection. The agitating farmers claimed that they are yet to receive the relief packages and compensation as promised by the State Government for house and crop damage after the cyclones.

Farmers who suffered losses due to the unseasonal rains are also waiting for compensation. They alleged that their paddy harvest this year has not been procured by the Government as PACS were closed down due to Covid-19.

Paddy of nearly 3,200 farmers in the district are unsold till now, leading to distress sale. They also demanded creation of employment opportunities for migrant returnees of their families.