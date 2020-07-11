STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha removes five districts from Centre’s SRE scheme capacity building in Maosit-hit areas

There has been no Naxal-related violence in the five districts for last two years due to which State Government has approved the proposal to remove these districts from SRE scheme.

Published: 11th July 2020 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2020 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Maoists

For representational purposes ( Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government has approved State Police’s proposal to take Angul, Boudh, Sambalpur, Deogarh and Nayagarh districts out of the purview of Security Related Expenditure (SRE) scheme meant for capacity building in Maoist affected regions.

There has been no Naxal-related violence in the five districts for last two years due to which State Government has approved the proposal to remove these districts from SRE scheme.

The districts covered under SRE scheme were last reviewed in 2018.

The Government had then approved to remove Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Gajapati and Ganjam districts from SRE scheme the same year.

Once Centre approves removal of five districts from SRE as proposed by Odisha, only 10 districts will officially be designated LWE-hit.

The 10 districts are Bargarh, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Rayagada and Sundargarh.

The DGP said, development activities have picked up pace in Naxal affected districts of Odisha and overall security situation has improved in the State.

Another positive development is that left wing extremists in the State are surrendering in increasing numbers. So far this year, 17 Naxals have surrendered while 13 ultras surrendered in 2019.

“Naxals want to join mainstream and I want to appeal them again to surrender their arms. The Government has announced a very robust surrender and rehabilitation policy and the Naxals can take advantage of it,” said Abhay.

Enhanced security response and focused developmental activities, he said, have significantly curbed Naxal activities.

“In last few months, security camps have been set up in cutoff areas of Malkangiri and a police station in Jodamba also started functioning from June this year. We also had a huge success in March as biggest haul of arms was seized in Malkangiri’s Swabhiman Anchal,” said the DGP.

In Kandhamal, there were successful operations recently and five Naxals, including a State committee member, were neutralized, he added.

TERROR WORRY

  • 10 districts continue to be affected by left wing extremism

  • These are Bargarh, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Rayagada and Sundargarh

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha Odisha government Odisha SRE scheme Maoists
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp