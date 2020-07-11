STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha's Sundargarh shutdown to check COVID-19 cases surge

AS the rise in Covid-19 cases continues unabated, the Sundargarh district administration on Friday announced to impose shutdown at various places to contain the virus spread.

Health workers engaged in doorstep screening in Sundragarh district (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

While weekend shutdown will be enforced in Rourkela city and the adjacent Kalunga Industrial Estate, the Sundargarh and Birmitrapur towns will be closed for two and three days respectively.

In the Steel City, the weekend shutdown will come into force in areas under Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) limits and the Industrial Town of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP).

Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan said Sundargarh Municipality limits will be shutdown on Saturday and Sunday.

From Monday, all essential activities and services will be carried out between 6 am and 2 pm till July 31.

Panposh sub-collector Biswajit Mohapatra said the three-day shutdown will be imposed from 6 pm on Friday in areas under Birmitrapur Municipality limits.

During the weekend shutdown, all non-essential activities have been restricted. Only emergency medical services and other essential activities including grocery stores and milk booths will be allowed between 6 am and 2 pm.

Besides, functioning of State and Central Government offices, industrial and construction activities, service sector industries, local transport for rail, air and road travellers, intra and inter-State movement of passengers and goods, marriage or funeral ceremonies with due permission and home delivery of foods and other essential commodities are in the exempted list.

On the day, 62 fresh Covid-9 cases, mostly from Rourkela and its vicinity were reported in the district.

Over the last one week, a whopping 396 positive cases have been detected in Sundargarh, taking the tally to 616 in the district.

The Collector informed that of the new cases, two were undergoing treatment at a Covid- 19 Hospital in Bhubaneswar and 12 are asymptomatic Covid Warriors.

Similarly, 34 new patients are direct contacts of previous positive cases and are asymptomatic. Thirteen patients are returnees from outside the district and are symptomatic.

One local case of Kuanrmunda block is symptomatic. The areas which reported local positive cases would be declared containment zones.

