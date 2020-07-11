Officials perform last rites of woman as Odisha villagers stay away due to COVID-19 fear

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The fear and stigma attached to Covid-19 forced officials of Erasama block perform the last rites of a 50-year-old woman of Dasipur under Nuadihi panchayat after villagers refused to cremate her body on Thursday night.

The woman was identified as Keli Nayak.

Her husband Laxmidhar Nayak of Dasipur village was working at Surat in Gujarat since a long time. He was staying with Keli there.

On Wednesday, Keli developed chest pain and had a heart attack following which she died. Her family members decided to perform the last rites at her native place.

On Wednesday afternoon, they arrived at Dasipur with her body in a private ambulance. To their shock, villagers did not allow them to enter Dasipur suspecting that Keli may have died due to Covid-19.

Though the family members pleaded with the villagers stating that Keli had not tested positive for the virus, all their requests fell on deaf ears. Moreover, no one from Dasipur came forward to help the family cremate the body.

Later, block officials were informed about the plight of Keli’s family members. Laxmidhar said villagers refused to allow us cremate my wife’s body due to the fear of coronavirus.

“Thanks to the block officials, I was able to perform Keli’s last rites with their help,” he said.

Nuadihi sarpanch Sabita Routray admitted that villagers did not come forward to help due to fear of Covid-19. Later in the night, the body was cremated with help of block officials.

Block development officer (BDO) of Erasama Kailash Chandra Behera said, “We tried to convince the villagers that the woman was not infected and hence, there was no risk involved in cremating her body.The villagers held a meeting and decided not to bury the body. In absence of villagers, we performed her last rites,” the BDO added.

There have been several cases of stigma attached to Covid 19 in the district in the last few weeks.

A 40-year-old migrant returnee of Katijanaga village died of heart attack in the district headquarters hospital on July 2. On hearing the news, his wife committed suicide in the hospital.

Though the couple was not infected, villagers and their relatives refused to attend their funeral service.