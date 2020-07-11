Online test for Odisha council for technical education, vocational training students to attain diploma

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Giving an exit opportunity to the final year diploma students in the middle of Covid- 19 pandemic, the State Council for Technical Education and Vocational Training (SCTE & VT) has allowed them to appear test online from their home or any technical institute nearby.

It will be held between August 1 and 20.

The Council, however, has laid down several conditions for the tests. Students who have registered for summer examination, paid the requisite fees and have no back paper in any of the previous five semesters, have been asked to appear the online semester test or opt for an alternative method of assessment based on their previous semester performance.

Those who have back papers in previous semesters and paid requisite course fees have also been allowed to appear the online test.

They, however, will have to reappear the test in winter if they decide to skip the August test.