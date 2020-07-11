SCB MCH gets strict with safety norms as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: As Covid-19 cases continue to surge, the SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCB MCH) on Friday issued a special advisory to deal with patients at Casualty and OPDs while strictly adhering to the standard operating procedure (SOP).

Isolation rooms will be set up at the OPDs and Casualty of the MCH and every patient visiting the two facilities screened immediately.

Group-D staff of the hospital will conduct thermal screening of all patients at OPDs and Casualty and collect their details.

Patients having travel history with symptoms/severe acute respiratory illness(SARI)/ influenza like illness (ILI) with fever, cough and breathlessness would be segregated and referred to Covid clinic of the MCH for further screening.

Suspected patients will have to undergo antigen test at the isolation room. If found negative, the patient would be allowed admission to departmental wards.

Head of each department has been directed to engage an assistant professor as coordination officer for supervision of these works at the OPDs. He/she will have to submit a report to unit head.

“We have instructed all the department heads and faculty members to strictly adhere to the SOP to break the chain of infection at the hospital. Under no circumstances, suspected patients will be allowed admission to the hospital,” said SCBMCH Superintendent Annada Pattanaik.