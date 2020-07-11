Two sick prisoners left unattended at Cuttack Central Jail

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As Covid-19 scare has gripped the Cuttack Central Jail at Choudwar following detection of nine cases, two critically ill inmates released on Wednesday under the ongoing decongestion drive had to spend the whole night in pathetic condition.

They were at the jail waiting hall with neither their family members turning up nor the prison authorities arranging their travel or provisioning medical help.

One Sambhu Pradhan (48) of Daspalla, reportedly suffering from sepsis infection in one of his legs, lied on a stretcher all through the night while another Bimal Mishra (58) of Chandanpur, also suffering from serious illness, was beside him with catheter attached.

On Thursday morning, the duo was rescued by a social organisation and shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital. Five prisoners were released from the Choudwar jail on Wednesday. Of the five, Pradhan and Mishra were serving life sentences. While two inmates returned to their homes in the evening, three others including the ailing life convicts had to spend the entire night at the waiting hall on the jail premises. On being informed, members of the International Human Rights Council rushed to their aide and arranged food for them. The released inmates were not even provided food and water by the jail officials, State head of the council Sasmita Das alleged. Members of the organisation arranged food for the two persons and shifted them to hospital.

They also requested the Choudwar police to inform Pradhan and Mishra’s family members about their release and admission in the hospital. The incident comes at a time when a warder and eight prisoners have tested positive for coronavirus. The fact that both the ailing persons were left at the waiting hall without any immediate medical help raises serious concern over the safety of other inmates of the jail, Das said. Choudwar Circle Jail officials could not be contacted for comments. IIC of Choudwar police station Padmanabh Pradhan said police officers of Daspalla and Chandanpur were informed about release of the two convicts. But the convicts’ family members did not turn up to take them home due to either Covid fear or their illness.