Abducted Odisha businessman rescued within 12 hours by Sambalpur police near Hirakud

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A 63-year-old businessman of Bareipali Naresh Agarwal, who was abducted by a group of miscreants on Friday morning, was rescued by Sambalpur police in the night from a place near Hirakud.

No arrest has been made in the case.

Sambalpur SP Kanwar Vishal Singh said three special investigation teams (SITs) have been sent to different places to nab the criminals. He, however, did not reveal the exact location from where Agarwal was rescued.

Agarwal, while speaking to mediapersons on Saturday, said he had been to Sason to supervise construction of a boundary wall around a land mine at around 1.30 am on Friday.

“During the lunch hour, labourers stopped the work but some masons were working. I asked my driver to watch over them and I went inside my car”, he said.

Agarwal was sitting inside the car with the door open when some people arrived near the vehicle and sprayed something into his eyes and put a handkerchief on his nose.

The businessman fell unconscious and when he gained sense, the kidnappers offered him food. “After I finished eating, they drugged me again.

They had tied my hands and legs. When I regained my sense again, I found myself in Hirakud police station”, he recalled.

The motive behind the kidnap is still unknown to the police and family members of Agarwal. His family members claimed that he neither had past enmity or rivalry with anyone relating to his business. They had not received any call demanding ransom.

Agarwal’s family thanked the police for the prompt and timely rescue operation.