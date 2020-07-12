STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Backlog cases in Orissa High Court goes up to 1.61 lakh

This marks a fall of 28.89 per cent in the more than five-year-old cases against 63,000 cases recorded in this category in August last year.

Published: 12th July 2020 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2020 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Over 46,600 cases are pending for more than five years in the Orissa High Court, according to statistics available from the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG).

This marks a fall of 28.89 per cent (pc) in the more than five-year-old cases against 63,000 cases recorded in this category in August last year.

However, the total number of pending cases has gone up by 8.24 pc from 1,49,248 to 1,61,553 during the period.

The more than five-year-old cases constitute 42.23 pc of the total cases pending in the High Court. Of the total cases, 1,12,663 are civil and 48,890 are criminal.

Civil cases involve appeals against lower court orders related to private disputes between persons and organisations. Similarly, criminal cases involve appeals against lower court orders on cases that involve an action that is considered to be harmful to society as a whole.

According to the NJDG data, 28,347 cases have been pending for more than 10 years in the High Court, lengthening litigants’ suffering of waiting for justice from the judiciary.

Of the 28,347 cases pending for more than a decade, 4,425 cases have been pending for more than 20 years, 691 of which are more than 30 years old.

In June, 4,822 cases were instituted and of which, 3,733 were disposed during the month. Of those disposed cases, 21,68 were civil and 1,565 were criminal. The backlog is attributed primarily to inadequate number of judges.

High Court lawyers said more than 40 pc of the posts have mostly remained vacant for several years. At present, there are 16 judges against a sanctioned strength of 27, they said.

Five judges have been appointed in the last five years and three months. The last appointment of a judge in the High Court was made in June this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha Orissa High Court Orissa High Court pending cases
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp