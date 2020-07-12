COVID-19: At least 16 fresh cases detected in Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The district on Saturday registered 16 fresh cases taking the tally to 1003. The 16 new cases include eight from SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH), seven from Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area and one from Bentakar localities.

Of eight cases in SCB, five cases were reported from isolation ward and each one from Casualty, Surgery and Orthopedic outdoor departments.

Similarly, the seven cases detected in the city include five from Bidyadharpur quarantine centre and two local contacts.

While a resident of CDA Sector-6, who works in AHPGIC Rest House, has been infected with virus, another from Sector-9 has been tested positive for Covid-19, according to sources in district health office.