Decomposed body of woman found in SCB washroom

CUTTACK: Mystery shrouds the death of an unidentified woman whose decomposed body was found from a toilet near corona outdoor at SCB Medical College and Hospital on Friday.

After smelling stink emanating from the toilet, some patients and staff brought it to the notice of the hospital authorities who then informed Mangalabag police.

A team of local police rushed to the spot and seized the body from the toilet in the presence of a magistrate.

Police suspect that the woman in her mid-50s might have died three to four days back. Police sent the body for post-mortem at the hospital.

“The body was found in a highly decomposed condition and it was in a swollen condition, due to which the face was beyond recognition. While an unnatural death case has been registered, the postmortem report is awaited for further investigation,” said IIC Amitabh Mohapatra adding that as per the rule, the body would be preserved for 72 hours.

There is also no report of missing of any woman admitted to the corona isolation ward at the hospital, he added.

On the other hand, the recovery of the decomposed body from the toilet near the corona outdoor has raised question as to how the hospital staff could not able to notice the incident inside the toilet.

The incident has also exposed the tall claims of the authorities of the premier Government-run hospital in respect regular cleaning of the toilets. The hospital authorities could not be contacted.